Katsina Police Rescues 80 Abducted Islamiyya Students

By Adejumo Enock

The Nigerian Police Force, Katsina State has confirmed that 80 students were rescued in the State on Sunday.

Breaking Times earlier reported that Gunmen kidnapped many students of Islamiyya school who were on their way home after they graced a maulud procession in Mahuta town, Dandume Local Government of Katsina State.

The Force disclosed that all the 80 students abducted by the gunmen and another four victims were rescued by security operatives.

However, security operatives were said to overpower the bandits which led to the rescue of the abducted students and the four victims.

This was contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Katsina Police Command, Gambo Isah.

According to the statement, there was no casualty during the gun duel between the Police and the bandits.

Isah stated that investigation has commenced.

The statement reads,“On 19/12/2020 at about 2200hrs, a distress call was received by DPO Dandume, that some Islamiyya Students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya, Mahuta village, Dandume LGA of Katsina state, numbering about 80, while on their way back from Maulud occasion celebrated at Unguwan Alkasim village, Dandume to Mahuta village, were accosted by bandits who had already kidnapped four persons and rustled 12 cows from Danbaure village, Funtua LGA, trying to escape into the forest”.

Isah stated that, “On receipt of the report, the DPO led Operations “Puff Adder, Sharan Daji, and Vigilante group to the area and engaged the bandits into a fierce gun duel. Subsequently, the teams succeeded in dislodging the bandits and rescued all the 84 kidnapped victims, and recovered all the 12 rustled cows. Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the injured bandits and/or recovery of their dead bodies.

The Police Spokesperson further stated that, ” Investigation is ongoing.”