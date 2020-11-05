Katsina: Repentant Bandits Turn In 10 AK-47 Rifles To Governor Masari

Two repentant bandit leaders, Sale Turwa and Muhammed Sani Maidaji; have agreed to leave their lives of violence, having recently handed over 10 AK 47 rifles to Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State during a security meeting with the heads of state security agencies.

Alhaji Sanusi Buba, the State Commissioner for Police, Katsina State Command, forwarded the two repentant leaders to the Governor.

Governor Masari had previously been told by the police commissioner that it was the view and agreement of all security chiefs in the state to ask him to acknowledge the remorse of the bandits and forgive them, so as to allow others to follow suit.

While defining the achievement as a very important moment in the war against banditry and other crimes, Governor Masari encouraged security agents not to relax, but to redouble their efforts to fight the bandits until they are completely subdued in the state

“I have ordered security agents to deal ruthlessly with the bandits before they are completely made ineffective,” he said.

We will not negotiate with them anymore, but if they decide, by their will, to renounce their violent criminal ways and embrace peace, we are open to listening to them.

“Even then, they must surrender all the guns and ammunition in their possession, otherwise, as far as we are concerned, they remain enemies to be dealt with accordingly”, he added.