Katsina Will Spend N2.7bn On Fertilisers, Sell At Subsidized Rates— Aminu Masari

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari recently approved the purchase of 30,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer issued to farmers at subsidized rates.

State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Faruk Jobe revealed this to reporters on Wednesday during a press briefing held after the state’s weekly executive council meeting, and presided over by Governor Masari at the government house, Katsina.

Accompanied by the state commissioner of Information, Culture, and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abdulkareem Sirika, Jobe revealed that the government will bear the cost of transportation of the commodity to the doorsteps of the farmers.

According to Jobe, each bag of fertilizer will be sold at the cost of N4,000 as a subsidy to the farmers, and sales are expected to commence soon.

Sirika contributing to the discourse, said the government will be spending 2.7 billion Naira in the procurement of the fertilizers for the current farming season.

Speaking further at the press briefing, Commissioner Jobe sent heartfelt condolences to members of the public that have lost loved ones in various acts of banditry and lawlessness across the state.

He went on to assure the affected people that the government is unrelenting in efforts to dislodge banditry and heinous crimes in the state.

“Governor Aminu Bello Masari was throughout last week in Abuja where he met Mr. President and various security chiefs towards finding solutions to the acts of criminally in the state,” Jobe said.