Katy Perry and Orland Bloom Reveal Gender of Unborn child

The Singer and Actor have revealed via social media the gender of their unborn child ,though they had to postpone their summer wedding due to the covid19 pandemic.

The duo revealed that they will be expecting a baby girl and are very excited about it. The singer revealed this by posting pictures of her soon to be husband with pink cake on his face.

Although Bloom has a 9 year old son from a previous a previous relationship, this will be Katy Perry’s first child.

