Kebbi Flood: Malami Donates N11m To Victims

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami donated the sum of N11 million to flood victims in Gwandu Emirate, Kebbi.

The disclosure was made known by the the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu-Gwandu, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Malami gave the announcement on recent visit to Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, the money will come through his two Non Governmental Organizations, Khadimiyya for justice for development and Kadi Malami Foundation.

AGF Malami stated that flood victims in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area will receive N2 million, as N1 million will be disbursed to the remaining victims from the remaining nine LGA of the state.

He also sympathized with the Emir over the death of some traditional title holders in the Emirate.

On his part, Emir of Gwandu, Ilyasu Bashar thanked the Minister for his efforts and solicited for more adherence to laws and principles from Nigerians.