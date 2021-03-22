Keep Your ‘Oduduwa Republic’ Out of Ondo – Akeredolu to Agitators

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State has warned Sunday Igboho and others agitators for ‘Oduduwa Republic’ to stay away from his domain.

Akeredolu disclosed this while swearing in Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu as the new Secretary to the State Government and other Special Advisers.

Akeredolu stated that no part of the state, known as Ondo State, would permit any gathering or agitation which may suggest, however remotely, that the people are in support of what he termed ‘unthinking rabble rousing.

He however stated that the rights of citizens to discuss, agitate and even fight to right perceived wrongs, culminating in self-determination, must be done within known and acceptable legal parameters while building a general concession.

He noted that the reasons for the declaration of hostilities must not be fleeting fancies of disaffection engendered by perceived politics of exclusion for personal benefits.

Akeredolu who condemned attack on the convoy of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, urged security agencies to unmask the agents of darkness bent on throwing the country into a state of anarchy.