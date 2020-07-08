Kenya Dismisses Plans To Reopen Schools This Year Due To Pandemic

Schools in Kenya will reopen in January and not September as planned earlier.
Speaking in a televised address from the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday, Education Secretary George Magoha, said the reason for the postponement was as a result of the number of the coronavirus infections in the country continuous increase.
Mogoha said the school calendar of this year will be considered lost due to Covid-19, adding that primary and secondary final-year learners will sit for their examinations “later next year”.
According to updated data, the East African nation has confirmed 8,067 virus infections since March when the first case was discovered.
The attendance of school in physical classrooms was suspended as part of measures to curb the spread.
Kenya has tested almost 200,000 people, with about 8% of tests returning positive in recent days.
Schooling will remain one of Kenya’s most-affected sectors by the virus after President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced the lifting of restrictions on travel into and out of the nation’s two biggest cities.
The president also said international passenger flights will resume from Aug. 1.