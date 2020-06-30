Keyamo Speaks On His Face off With Lawmakers

The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo has explained his reason for leaving the National Assembly, NASS, during get the investigative hearingredients n the 774,000 jobs marked for Local government areas.

Keyamo in a statement duly signed by him explained that he did not wask out on the law makers as alleged but only had to take a bow when things got outo of control.



Recall that Keyamo during the hearing had disagreed with the lawmakers on a number of issues bothering on the 1,000 jobs each for the 774 local government including the federal capital territory, FCT.



The legislators accused Kayamo of trying to dictate proceedings to them and demanded an apology, which Keyamo declined to tender.

The refusal by Keyamo to apologise led to another round of shouting he then left the investigative hearing and told journalists that the grouse of the lawmakers was because he didn’t allow them to own the process.

Full text of Keyamo’s statement reads

PURPORTED SUSPENSION OF SELECTION PROCESS OF 774,000 JOBS BY NATIONAL ASSEMBLY COMMITTEES: ALL STATES’ SELECTION COMMITTEES SHOULD PROCEED WITH THEIR WORK UNHINDERED.



Today, in obedience to their invitation, I appeared before the Joint Committees on Labour of both the Senate and the House. The Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members sought to be briefed on the implementation of the Special Public Works Programme so far.



However, there was a misunderstanding between us when they questioned why I did not privately submit the program to them for vetting before taking certain steps. They suggested that they ought to have an input on how the programme should be implemented. In other words, they sought to control the programme as to who gets what, where and how.



However, I insisted that I could not surrender the programme to their control since their powers under the Constitution does not extend to that. They insisted on a closed door session.



At this point, I remarked that it was only fair for me to respond to their position before the press, since their own position was also made public. In any case, I remarked that the Nigerian people deserve to know the details of the execution of this all-important programme.



I was then asked to apologize for insisting on a public interaction and I said there was nothing to apologize about, because their powers to expose corruption provided for in section 88 of the Constitution cannot be exercised in private. As such, there was no need to apologize by insisting on a Constitutional provision.



Even their Rules that may provide for private hearings on public matters cannot override the provisions of the Constitution. I was then permitted to leave. I took a bow and left. I NEVER walked out on the respected Committees as they may want to bend the narrative.



After I left, I understand that the Joint Committees purportedly suspended the work of the Selection Committees nationwide until they decide how the programme should be run and who should be in those Committees. My opinion is that it is tantamount to challenging the powers of Mr. President.



I regret to say that their powers under section 88 of the 1999 Constitution is only limited to investigations, but NOT TO GIVE ANY DIRECTIVE TO THE EXECUTIVE. A Committee or Committees of both Houses do not even have powers to pass binding Resolutions. They can only make recommendations to Plenary.

In this case, even Plenary CANNOT give DIRECTIVES to the Executive. All my life, I have fought for good governance and constitutional democracy.

I will not come into government and be intimidated to abandon those principles. I will rather leave this assignment, if Mr. President so directs than compromise the jobs meant for ordinary Nigerians who have no Godfathers or who are not affiliated to any political party.



I therefore, respectfully further direct all the Committees set up nationwide made up of CAN, NSCIA, NURTW, Market Women, CSOS, Youth Organisations, respected traditional rulers, etc to proceed with their work unhindered. Only Mr. President can stop their work. Thank you. FESTUS KEYAMO, SAN, FCIArb(UK) Hon. Minister of State.