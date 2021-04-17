Keyamo To Critics: Insecurity Remains Global, Stop Politicizing

Festus Keyamo, (SAN), Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has warned Nigerians to desist from ethnicising insecurity in the country.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, while reacting to the recent shootings in the US, Keyamo explained that insecurity was a global phenomenon that has affected every country.

He argued that insecurity is a global threat and therefore critics should not be politicised.

“Yet, another mass shooting in the USA today. The statistics in the US is staggering.

“However, it is no excuse for our state of insecurity and it is immoral for us to compare and say ours is even lesser.

“But we should stop ethnicism and politicising what is clearly a global phenomenon,” his tweet read.

Nigeria, especially the Northern region has been faced with kidnappings.

Following the spate of insecurity, some Nigerians lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari. They described him as an incompetent leader who has failed to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.