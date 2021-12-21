Ninth Class Girl Raped by School Guard in Khanewal

Khanewal ( The Breaking Times – December 21, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) A ninth grade female student in Government Girls High School is allegedly raped by the school guard in Kabirwala tehsil of Khanewal.

According to the details, the alleged rape took place at Government Girls High School Kabirwala where watchman Ayub Alam forcibly took the girl to a room and raped her.

A case has been registered in the complaint of the girl’s father. The girl will be medically examined and further investigation will be carried out.