Kidnap Experience Shouldn’t Sway You From Your Studies – Buhari To Kankara Schoolboys

By Adejumo Enock

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has advised Kankara abducted schoolboys not to be distracted from their studies because of their experience with their abductors.

Buhari told the students to put behind all the suffering and concentrate on their studies.

The President said this while speaking to the students in Katsina government house on Friday.

Similarly, the President promised to ensure adequate security presence around schools.

Buhari said, “You students are very lucky. Concentrate on your studies Don’t allow your terrible experiences in the hands of those heartless bandits distract you from your studies”.

“Put behind all the suffering and concentrate on your studies”.

Relatedly,“The federal government will continue to strengthen security around all schools across the country”. The President said.

Further the President expressed that he would not relent in ensuring the safety of all Nigerian, adding that the abduction of the students is a deliberate attempt to paint his administration bad.