Kidnap kingpin, 18 others nabbed in Kogi State

A joint taskforce comprising police, local vigilante, neighbourhood watch and hunters have arrested a kidnapping kingpin, Ajode Agbichi and 18 suspected criminal elements.

Agbichi from Etiaja Olowa in Dekina local government area of the State, is said to be the leader of a four-man kidnapping gang that’s been terrorising residents of Olowa and environs.

Arrested along with him were three members of his gang including a woman, Ojochegbe Mohammed. Other members of the gang are Noah Simon who is said to be the chief of staff to the gang leader and one Okpanachi Daniel aka Emperor.

The gang was said to have been nabbed in an operation around Olowa by the joint taskforce. Also, 13 suspected kidnappers were arrested in Okehi local government area in the Central Senatorial District in two separate operations between April 19 and 21 2020.

BELLO INTENSIFIES ONSLAUGHT AGAINST KIDNAPPERS

…Gang Leader, 18 Others Arrested in 3 Operations, 3 vehicles, 3 motorcycles recovered,4 victims released.Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello is sustaining his administration’s effort to root out all criminal elements in the state as pic.twitter.com/LLpfXUkAVS — Onogwu Muhammed (@Galacticus_O) April 29, 2020