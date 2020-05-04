Kidnapped Ekiti State Commissioner Regains Freedom

The Commissioner For Agriculture in Ekiti State who was kidnapped has today regained his freedom and has been united with his family and friends. It was reported that the Commissioner was returned by the gunmen unharmed.

The Commissioner for Agriculture in Ekiti State, Chief Olabode Folorunsho was kidnapped last week by some unknown gunmen amidst the Covid19 pandemic.

This news of his return was announced by the Commissioner of Information and values Orientation Aare Muyiwa Olumilua in a signed press statement.

In the statement, the Government of the state expressed their gratitude to citizens for showing concerns about the abduction of the Commissioner and the efforts of security agents in securing his release.

Governor Kayode urged citizens to remain watchful and report any suspicious behaviour in their environments to the enforcement agencies, he promised citizens that the government was doing it’s best to get rid of criminals in the State.

The news of the freedom of the Commissioner was announced by the the Ekiti State government on their twitter account:

Government also expresses sympathy to the family of the late Councillor, Mr Olatunji Omotosho, who was killed by the gunmen during the abduction on April 26, 2020. — Government of Ekiti State (@ekitistategov) May 4, 2020

