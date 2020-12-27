Kidnapped Kaduna PFN Chairman, Wife Regain Freedom

By Onwuka Gerald

Abducted chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Apostle Emmanuel Bako and his wife, Cindy have regained freedom.

The BREAKING TIMES had reported that the cleric and his wife were kidnapped on Friday Evening at Albarka praying camp in Jema’a Local Government.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Sunday stated that the PFN chairman and his wife have both regained their freedom.

Relatedly, following the development, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed delight over the development and offered his best wishes to the freed cleric and his wife.