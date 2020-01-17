kidnapper of missing boy in Ondo church docked

A man identified as Elike Chubuzor, suspected to be the abductor of a one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole, the Ondo State Police Command, on Friday, confirmed.

Little Kolawole went missing on the premises of a popular church, Sotitobire Praising Chapel, at Oshinle area of Akure, the state capital.

The boy was abducted during the church service by unknown person(s) at the children section of the church, in November 2019.

Thereafter, the founder of the church, Prophet Alfa Babatunde, was arrested by the men of the Department of State Services and currently standing trial at a magistrate’s court.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Femi Joseph, while confirming the arrest to newsmen, said the 39-year-old suspect, adopted ‘Adamu’ as his name, and claimed to have the baby in his custody in Akure.