Kidnapper Release ABU Students After 9m Ransom

By Onwuka Gerald

Nine kidnapped French language students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria have regained freedom.

BREAKING TIMES learnt that all nine students were on their way to Lagos for an immersion programme at the Nigerian French Language Village (NFLV) in Badagry; before kidnappers assaulted them at the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

Kaduna state government said two persons died from the attack, but two others was saved by security operatives.

Confirming release of the students on Sunday was ABU’s Director of Public Affairs, Malam Auwal Umal.

His words, “I can aptly give confirmation that the students have been released. They gained freedom on Saturday night, most of them have been reunited with their families.

Though the Director was mute on ransom paid before their release, the victims’ colleagues revealed that N1million was paid for each of the students.

ABU’s Campus Connect on Twitter said, “Our #ABU9 Students have been released after the payment of 1 million per head.”

One of the students, who escaped with gunshot wound, Dickson Oko, said the bandits demanded N30 million each for their release.