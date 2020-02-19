kidnappers abduct another 12 travellers in Kogi, demand N30m

Police in Kogi State has confirmed the abduction of another set of 12 persons in Itobe/Ajegu community in the Ofu Local Government Area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, said the victims were travelling from Warri in a Toyota Hiace bus when they were abducted.

He, however, said that the number of victims had yet to be ascertained.

A source revealed that the kidnappers had demanded N30m ransom to free the victims.

He said, “The victims boarded a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Eleojo Transport Service with number plate KSF 19 XZ from Warri in Delta State on Sunday with 16 passengers heading to Anyigba in the Dekina LGA of the state.”

The source also said four of the passengers alighted at Okene, leaving 12 persons in the car, including the driver.

The vehicle was said to have run into the kidnappers between Itobe and Ajegu in the Ofu LGA, Kogi State.

The driver reportedly escaped and went to the Police at Itobe division to report the incident.

Recall that on Sunday around six o’clock, six passengers were abducted along Lokoja-Kabba road in the state.