Kidnappers Abduct Four Along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road

Four men who went to the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Teaching Hospital Zaria, to pick up the corpse of their father, were kidnapped with the diseased, along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, on Tuesday.

The kidnappers released the corpse, but the young men “are still in the hands of their abductors.”

This was revealed by Ex-lawmaker, Shehu Sani, in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @ShehuSani, on Wednesday.

See tweet:

Four young men who went to the ABU Teaching Hospital Zaria to pick up the Corpse of their father were kidnapped with the body of their father along Kaduna Birnin Gwari road yesterday.The Kidnappers released the Corpse but the young men are still in the hands of their abductors. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 8, 2020

Thousands of Nigerians have been kidnapped for ransom and other purposes over the years. Kidnapping has prevailed in spite of measures put in place by the regime. The Nigerian police’s anti-kidnapping squad was introduced in the 2000s to eradicate the menace. But this has been to no avail, mainly due to a lack of manpower and poor logistics.

These efforts have also failed because of weak sanctioning and deterrence mechanisms. Kidnapping thrives in an environment that condones crime; where criminal opportunism and impunity prevail over and above deterrence.

This obviously calls for an urgent review of Nigeria’s current anti-kidnapping approach to make it more effective.