Kidnappers Demand N10m Each From 12 Kidnapped Police Officers

By Idowu Maryam

The abductors of 12 Police officers has demanded for the sum of N10 million ransom on each of the officers, The Breaking Times learnt.

The Nation online, quoting BBC Hausa service had on Tuesday reported that suspected bandits abducted 12 senior police officers who were travelling to Zamfara State from Borno State adding that the incident occurred along the Katsina-Zamfara highway about two weeks ago.

According to the report, the officers are of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and were said to be on their way to Zamfara to carry out a special operation when the kidnappers ambushed them.

It was learnt that the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N10 million on each of the officers.

However, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DC Frank Mba shied away from confirming the report when contacted in a telephone call on Wednesday.

He asked our reporter to go back and get his facts right.

Meanwhile, wife of one of the abducted officers is reported to have said that her husband called and asked her to sell their home to raise the money.

“He called me on Wednesday and told me that he was in the hands of the kidnappers,” she said.

She noted that her husband told her that if she failed to raise at least N1 million, “there will be trouble.”

She further reporter that a police officer equally asked her to raise N800, 000 for the release of her husband.

“I can’t tell you that I have any other information. We are in a state of frustration,” she said.