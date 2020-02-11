kidnappers nabbed after failed attempt to snatch baby from mother’s back

Two suspected kidnappers were yesterday apprehended in Erusu-Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State after a failed attempt to forcefully snatch a two-year-old baby from her mother’s back.

It was gathered the mother of the baby raised the alarm after she was trailed by the suspected kidnappers from Aga Quarters in the community.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman struggled with the hoodlums who attempted to pull her child from her back.

One of the eyewitnesses said that the loud cry of the baby’s mother attracted sympathizers who raced to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims and eventually prevented the kidnappers from evading arrest.

He added that the visibly angry mob pounced on the attackers, stripped them naked and attempted to set them ablaze, but were rescued by the prompt intervention of their traditional ruler, Oba Sunday Mogaji, who prevented them from taking the law into their hands.

“Police from the Oke Age division were invited while the two suspects were handed over to them who after interrogation discovered that the two suspects are from Oyin Akoko but lived in Oke Agbe,” he said.

The Area Commander of the Akoko Police Division, ACP Razak Rauf, confirmed the arrest of the suspects and stated that investigation had begun on the matter.

He noted that the suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Akure.