Kidnappers Release Enyimba Midfielder, Abia Comets’ Player

Enyimba Midfielder, Dayo Ojo and Abia Comets’ Benjamin Iluyomade, who were kidnapped while driving on the Benin-Owo expressway in have been released, according to ex-supersports analyst, Colin Udoh.

“Thankful that the kidnapped duo of Enyimba midfielder Dayo Ojo and Abia Comets’ Benjamin Iluyomade have been released,” Udoh said in a tweet via his verified twitter handle, @ColinUdoh, on Wednesday night.

Thankful that the kidnapped duo of Enyimba midfielder Dayo Ojo and Abia Comets’ Benjamin Iluyomade have been released — Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) March 25, 2020

The pair were travelling from Akure on a break, as the Nigerian league is currently suspended amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

A team-mate of Ojo’s from his club side Enyimba, Emmanuel James, was also in the car, but escaped.

Ojo represented Nigeria at senior level at the 2018 African Nations Championship, and at youth level with the U-17 in 2010.

He is a long-term member of NPFL side Sunshine Stars, famously reaching the CAF Champions League semi-finals in 2012 before joining Enyimba in 2019.

Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu’s was the latest Super Eagles player caught up in a case, when his mother was released six days after being kidnapped in March 2019.

Former National team coach Samson Siasia also had his mother held in captivity for ten weeks before she was released.

Kidnapping has been a nagging security concern for Nigeria as authorities announced that 685 cases were recorded in the first three months in 2019.