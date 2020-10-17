Kill Them And Face Consequences| Fani-Kayode Warns Hussain Coomassie, @UN Peace Ambassador Pushing For Brutality Against #ENDSARS Protesters

A recipient of the United Nations’ Ambassador of Peace award, Hussaini Coomassie is asking the Nigerian President to deploy brutal force on Peaceful protesters of #EndSARS.

In a video that has now gone viral, Coomassie called on President Muhammadu Buhari to handle citizens protesting against Police brutality with an “iron fist.”

Coomassie serves in the following roles:

Deputy National Coordinator to President Buhari’s Campaign Organization.

Immigration Expert

Human Rights Activist

Security Analyst

UN Ambassador for Peace and Social Justice.

Amb. Hussaini Coomassie, who was the Continental Director-General, Advocacy for Good Governance Network Global (AGGN) went on to quote Russia’s communist leader noted for squashing freedom of speech, Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Coomassie in the Inmigration Service, in 2010 had sued the Nigerian Police for N100m for shooting his hand in Abuja, back in 2010.

See what Commassie had to say about the protests:

Nigerian politician and lawyer, Femi Fani-Kayode has joined thousands of outraged Nigerians to denounce Coomassie’s speech.

Fani-Kayode in a heated tweet earlier today responded:

“To the ugly monkey who says @MBuhari should use an “iron fist” and extreme force to crush the #EndSARS protest and who had the effontry to call my name I say this: kill the protestors and prepare for the dire consequences. #EndSARSBrutality #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera #EndPoliceBrutality.

“I REPEAT: KILL THE PROTESTERS & PREPARE FOR THE DIRE CONSEQUENCES & SAVAGE REPRISALS! HUMAN LIFE IS SACRED!

“GOVERNMENTS ARE NOT MEANT TO THREATEN OR KILL THEIR OWN CITIZENS: THEY ARE MEANT TO ENCOURAGE & PROTECT THEM!”