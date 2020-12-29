Killer Of Catholic Seminarian, Doctor’s Wife, Killed By Rival Gang

By Seun Adeuyi

Nasiru Kachalla, the leader of the gang that killed a Catholic seminarian Michael Nnadi and wife of a medical doctor, Mrs Ataga in February, has been shot dead in a clash between his group and a rival gang in Kaduna state.

A statement on Monday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan quoted security agencies as confirming the killing of Kachalla.

Kachalla was said to be on the run for masterminding several criminal acts, including the kidnapping and killing of a Catholic seminarian.

He was said to have been killed during the clash at a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. The clash was said to have happened as a result of a dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle.

Aruwan said, “He was the mastermind of the 9th January 2020 kidnapping of Seminarians of Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, and the 24th January 2020 kidnapping of Mrs Bola Ataga and her two children. The criminals later killed one of the seminarians, Michael Nnadi and Mrs. Ataga before releasing her children.

“Kachalla’s criminal gang was also responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College, in Kakau village of Chikun local government on 3rd October 2019.

“While Kachalla was being pursued, security agents arrested three members of his gang, Tukur Usman, Shehu Bello and Mustapha Mohammed in April 2020.”

The Commissioner added that Governor Nasir el-Rufai has appealed to residents of communities whose members are missing to remain calm.