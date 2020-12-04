Killings: Buhari Does Not Show Empathy – NEF

By Adejumo Enock

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari of lack of empathy and failure to recognize the ordeal of Nigerians citizens face daily as they are slaughtered helplessly by the marauding Boko Haram terrorists and bandits ravaging the country.

Hakeem Baba Ahmed, the Spokesperson of the group made these accusations when speaking on Channels Tv.

While speaking over the increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria, Baba Ahmed said, Buhari had failed to recognize that Nigerians are scared and dying.

He added that the President (Muhammadu Buhari) keeps telling Nigerians to pray but has failed to take any serious action against the incessant killings in the Country most especially the Northern part of Nigeria.

According to him, “I feel sorry for the president, if he does not do anything and we just hear excuses then we are in serious trouble.

“The Presidency does not feel empathy. We don’t see a presidency who recognises the fact that we have serious problems but all we hear is we should pray”.

The Spokesperson Further said, “We are praying that God shows Buhari the way to fix the country. As northerners we are dying and Southerners are being killed.

“Buhari needs to do something serious, we measure him by just one thing and that is ‘What is the outcome of your commitment’ the country has become so dangerous to live in.

Similarly, while speaking Ahmed questioned, “How many have to die before Buhari do something serious?” the elder statesman questioned.

You may wish to recall that 43 helpless rice farmers were on Friday slaughtered by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.