KILLINGS: Buhari’s willingness to protect Nigerians is in doubt — Catholic bishops

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) says the seeming failure to arrest perpetrators of killings in Nigeria casts doubt on the regime’s willingness to protect citizens.

In a statement on Wednesday, the bishops requested the assistance of the international community in helping Nigeria tackle insecurity.

The statement entitled, ‘prayer and penance for peace and security in our country’ was issued by Augustine Akubeze, CBCN president.

There has been growing insecurity in various parts of the country, including the north-west where banditry is spiking and in north-east where Boko Haram insurgency has resurfaced.

The bishops asked the federal government to end the violence and insecurity which it said have sown the seed of distrust among Nigerians.

“That the perpetrators of these heinous crimes make public shows of them on social media and Nigerians do not hear of any arrests or prosecution of the criminals raises grave questions about the ability and willingness of the government to protect the lives of the ordinary Nigerians,” the statement read.

“We also call for the arrest and prosecution of all those behind these senseless killings that sow the dangerous seeds of hate and distrust among the various segments of the Nigerian society.

“We, therefore, appeal to the government to immediately put a stop to this unprecedented wave of violence and brutality aimed particularly at Christians.

“We equally appeal to the international community to come to the aid of the Nigerian government in the fight against these daredevil terrorists, who want to graze our country.”

The bishops added that should the security challenges persist, its consequences will be “grave not only for the West African sub-region but also for Africa as a whole”.