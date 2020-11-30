Killings: Ezekwesili Calls For Independent Examination Of Buhari’s Mental, Physical Health

By Seun Adeuyi

Oby Ezekwesili, a former Education Minister, has called for an assessment of the physical and mental capacity of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ezekweili, in a series of tweets via her verified Twitter account, @obyezeks, on Sunday, demanded that a medical panel be set up to assess President Buhari, saying the condition of Nigeria has become too grave for citizens to sit still.

She stressed that the State house physician cannot be trusted hence the need for an independent panel.

Her tweets read:

“I think that at this stage and depth of fragility of the Nigeria-State, Privacy has to yield ground to our right to know as citizens, the state of health of Buhari.

“We really must assess the physical or mental capability of Nigeria’ President to carry on the duties of office.

“Citizens can collectively push for an Independent Panel to help us make the critical medical determination of the state of mind and body of our President Buhari.

“The conditions of Nigeria have become too grave for us all to sit still and watch a train wreck in the making.

“As an extremely concerned citizen, I hereby demand for a Medical Panel on Buhari since we obviously cannot trust the State House Physician to provide us accurate information.

“It is reasonable demand now for citizens to have full disclosure on the state of health of Buhari.”

Her position is connected with the recent spate of killings by bandits and members of the Boko Haram mayhem, the EndSARS protest, worsening economic situation and the general misrule that has affected the lives of ordinary citizens.