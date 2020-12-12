Killings: Gov. Akeredolu Imposes 24hrs Curfew On Ode, Isinigbo

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has imposed a 24-hours curfew with immediate effect on Ode and Isinigbo communities following the escalation of violent clashes in the regions of the state.

The Information and Orientation Commissionner, Donald Ojogo in a statement in Akure explained that the manhunt for the trouble makers in the communities has commenced.

According to the statement, ”aside approving this action, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has equally ordered a massive manhunt for perpetrators of the despicable violence just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of same”.

Ojogo Further stated that, “With respect to the curfew, security agencies have been directed to ensure total compliance with the order”.

He Further added that, both Ode and Isinigbo communities have been closed down for any unauthorised human movement and activity until further notice.