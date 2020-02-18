[KILLINGS] IPOB to S’East, S’South people: Be ready to defend yourself

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday asked the people of the Southeast and South South geopolitical zones in the country to be ready to defend themselves against rampaging criminals and terrorists.

The group also vowed to resist any attempt by bandits and other criminal elements to attack any part of the Southeast and Southsouth.

The spokesman of the of IPOB, Emma Powerful, who made the call in a statement, also condemned the January 10 attack on policemen who were on a stop-and-search duty in Asaba and the reported attack by gunmen on Avwon, Agadama, Ohoror and other communities in Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Areas of the state, reportedly leading to the death of eight persons, describing the killings as “premeditated slaughter of the defenceless.”

“IPOB’s message of freedom is the only way out of the present impasse in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria,” Powerful said.

The group said it would resist every attempt by herdsmen to unleash terror on “Biafraland”.

“Therefore, we are calling on our people to be prepared because we are going to take on terrorists in our land,” he said said.