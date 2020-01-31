Killings: Reps invite IG, NSCDC boss

The House of Representatives has resolved to invite the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu, to brief the parliament on the rising cases of extrajudicial killings by their men.

This is one of the resolutions passed by the House when it unanimously adopted a motion jointly sponsored by Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Ozurigbo Ugonna and Miriam Onuoha at the plenary on Thursday.

Adopting the motion, the lawmakers mandated the IG to investigate and bring to justice the culprits in the killing of Hon Ndubusi Emenike and other killings attributed to the wrongful use of firearms by security agents.

The House also “directs the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Armed Forces and all other security agencies authorised to carry firearms to desist and be prohibited from shooting or discharging firearms for amusement, celebrations, jubilation or otherwise, other than for the purpose of protection of lives and properties.”

The lawmakers further resolved to “mandate the House Committees on Police Affairs, Interior and other relevant committees to invite the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu; Commandant General of the NSCDC and the other stakeholders to brief the House of Representatives on measures taken to ensure that these kind of incidents are forestalled and that culprits face the weight of the law.”

Moving the motion, Onyejeocha, who is the Deputy Whip of the House, lamented that there had been instances where members of the security agencies had used their firearms for purposes other than the protection of lives and properties.

The lawmaker recalled that on January 26, 2020, one Hon Ndubuisi Emenike of Ehime Mbano, Imo State, was killed by an officer of the NSCDC in what was attributed to “accidental discharge” during a political victory party.

She said, “These kinds of occurrence, where people are killed by security agents who shoot indiscriminately and needlessly, are now becoming a regular headline in our country. The House is worried that if no action is taken to address and regulate security agencies on the use of firearms, more lives will be wasted needlessly and Nigerians will lose faith in the ability of law enforcement agents to handle firearms.

“House of Representatives and indeed the National Assembly can do a lot to safeguard and enforce the protection of the fundamental rights of innocent Nigerians from institutions of the state.”