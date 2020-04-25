KIMJONGUNDEAD: North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un Reportedly Dead

The north Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong Un has been reported dead, according to multiple sources from South korea and other parts of Asia he was rumoured to be in a vegetative state after a heart surgery on the 12th of April 2020, other sources claim he has been in Coma since his botched heart surgery.

It was reported that this was not the first time North Korean leader had vanished from the public eye, he once was not seen for a month and eventually returned back with a limp while walking. The leader was last seen on the 11th of April after presiding over a meeting , his absence at the celebration of the Day Of the Sun by the koreans also raised questions about the Dictators whereabouts.

Other sources say that Jong-un’s heart had failed because the surgeon’s hands kept shaking while operating on him although the North Korean Government is yet to confirm this but multiple outlets have reported he was in a vegetative state earlier in the week and died either on friday or saturday.

popular news blog TMZ known for breaking big and popular stories took to their handle to report the death of the dictator. @TMZ tweeted

“N. Korea Dictator Kim Jong-un Reportedly Dead After Botched Heart Surgery”

