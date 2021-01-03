Knee Surgery: Barcelona’s Coutinho Out For Three Months

By Adejumo Enock

FC Barcelona’s midfielder player, Philippe Coutinho has undergone left knee surgery and will be out of action for at least three months.

The club made the announcement on Saturday.

An operation was needed to repair a torn meniscus after Coutinho limped off the pitch in Tuesday’s home draw with Eibar.

The draw with Eibar leaves Ronald Koeman’s side in sixth position in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Coutinho with the injury, now joins Koeman’s list of long-term absentees including Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique, both also sidelined with knee injuries.