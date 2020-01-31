Kobe Bryant’s cause of death has been revealed after tragic helicopter crash

Five days after the tragic Helicopter crash, the cause of death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been confirmed by the LA County coroner’s office.

The NBA legend, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter tragically died along with seven others when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Calabasas, California on Sunday.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has announced that all nine victims of the crash lost their lives to “blunt trauma”, with the deaths certified as an “accident” after body examinations were performed, according to Hollywood Life.

The seven other people who also died in the crash were Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri, their daughter Alyssa and Harbor Day School assistant coach Christina Mauser. Another young player, Payton Chester, was also killed along with her mother Sarah Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan.