Kodak’s Death: Clarence Peter’s Girlfriend Of 14years Speaks Up

The Lagos State Police Command, has detained music video director, Clarence Peters after video vixen, Kodak, was reported dead in his home.

It is being alleged that Kodak was electrocuted during an attempt to take a call on her phone while it was charging.

Clarence’s girlfriend of 14 years, Jennifer Joe-Alegieuno, who is a makeup artist has come out to defend her boyfriend whom the police reportedly charged with murder in the statement released on Sunday May, 3.

She stated that Clarence was not at the scene when Kodak died.



Jennifer, on Monday took to her Instagram page to blast the Nigerian Police Force.

See below her full statement.

“It is SICKENING the corruption and laxity in the NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE!

“But First, lemme start with you the ones who follow blogs and comment without thinking. That someone earns a living from breaking homes and destroying people’s reputation is something that should naturally be worrisome to you but NO, it refreshes you.

“So, as Clarence’s 14yrs long girlfriend, Lemme state AUTHORITATIVELY that CLARENCE PETERS was invited to police command, YABA and he went there willingly. He was NOT arrested, neither was he CHARGED WITH MURDER as stated by the press statement from the police command through their spokesperson BALA ELKANA!

“Just because we chose to keep quiet until the autopsy result comes out before addressing the press and of course the police report to exonerate him was signed and collected.

“On Saturday 3rd of May, 2020 an investigative team led by IPO, MR. POPOOLA, after the on-scene investigation was done, the body visited at the morgue, came to a conclusion they had no case with CLARENCE PETERS(who was not on the scene of incident) SEGUN the business manager, the 4dancers and two other members of staff of CAPITAL DREAMS PICTURES, (all referred to as witnesses), that it was a NATURAL ACCIDENT. He wrote his report to that effect.

“Events took a different turn when The DCP- YETUNDE LONGE, came in and asked that the report be torn, he wrote a second one that she tore again. By the third report, then came in MR. OYE and his father Sir Shina Peters and she couldn’t continue with her foul play. She agreed they had NO CASE with him and the rest of the witnesses.

““So why are u still holding him..” everyone asked, she said she was waiting for the autopsy result so she can attach it. When she saw she had been caught, she sent them to put out a press statement that he was charged for murder.

“So thinking Nigerians, can someone be “CHARGED” without an autopsy conducted?

Backtrack a bit, after LD passed on, it took more than 24hrs to seek the consent from her family to conduct that autopsy. By the time the consent was gotten, due to the COVID-19 caused NIGERIAN COURTS CLOSURE, the autopsy was to start on monday being tomorrow.”

She continued on her Instagram story. See below screenshot.

She called out bloggers peddling fake news and “implicating people”. Particularly, was Gistlovers Blog which she accused of switching the narrative from an electrocution case under investigation to a Rape case.

Jennifer wrote:

“And to EVERY BLOG who has gone out of their way to tell a lie- in the slide is the article posted by GLB, she took it down almost immediately before posting the witness’ account, how do we go from electrocution to RAPE?

“I don’t have an issue with an investigation as it NATURALLY, under NORMAL circumstances should be conducted anywhere in the world, BUT categorically alleging you know people he raped and abused is NOT sth to joke about.

“This is how people mIslead the ALREADY IGNORANT PUBLIC. Giving people a reason to form NEGATIVE opinions and i see people who i thought had sense making SNIDE remarks? You want to know how we landed here, it was all your commenting. So kudos to the blogs and YOU ESPECIALLY, the ignorant Lot.

“An educative or informative post be put up, you wont see comments. When Dangote truck killed three of my aunts at once, there was no uproar. Then a NATURAL ACCIDENT will occur, u say it was MURDER!

May God forgive US ALL!

May His divine assistance remain always with us and may the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace, AMEN!”

Below is the story published by Gistlovers blog which Jennifer captured.

In a direct response to Gistlovers Blog Jennifer accused them of tarnishing people’s images and stated that they will prove with evidence who Clarence raped and the other person he abused.

See her full response below.

She said that Kodak’s death was unfortunate and heart breaking. She prayed that the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

The make up artiste asked that Clarence Peters be released on bail while the investigation is ongoing.