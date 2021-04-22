Kogi Begins Vaccination Campaign – After Denying COVID-19 Exists

Despite calling the existence of COVID-19 a hoax, Kogi State government has begun vaccinating residents in the state against the virus.

Yahaya Bello, the State Governor, had in widely circulated video in January told a jeering crowd not to take the vaccines.

He had said, “They want to use the (COVID-19) vaccines to introduce the disease that will kill you and us. God forbid!

“These vaccines are being produced in less than one year of COVID-19. There is no vaccine yet for HIV, malaria, cancer and for several diseases that are killing us… We should draw our minds back to what happened in Kano during the polio vaccines that crippled and killed our children. We have learned our lessons.

“If they say they are taking the vaccines in the public allow them take their vaccines. Don’t say I said you should not take it but if you want to take it open your eyes before you take the vaccines.”

In a twist of event, however, the state government has officially flagged off the vaccination of citizens for Covid19 with a pledged not to forcefully administer the jab on anybody nor will it deprive anyone from taking the vaccines “even as the state is pandemic free.”

This was disclosed by Dr. Haruna Saka, the State Commissioner for Health, at the official flag-off of the vaccination exercise of citizens in the State on Tuesday.

Saka said the State Government took delivery of about 16,900 units of the Vaccines, adding that an equal number of Astrazeneca Oxford vaccines were being expected in the State in a couple of weeks.

The Commissioner Commended Gov. Yahaya Bello “for his proactive measures towards protecting the lives of its citizens, thanking him for making the Vaccines available to people of the State.”

It was gathered that the medical team administrating the vaccines is readily available but citizens taking them are few. The low turn out couldn’t be unconnected to the impression “that the vaccines are fake and that those taking them are liable to die not long after.”