Kogi Declares Two-Day Mourning For Victims Of Tanker Explosion 

The governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello has declared a two-day mourning for the victims of the deadly tanker explosion that occurred in the state on Wednesday while also commiserating with families of the deceased.

Breaking Times earlier reported that Over 30 persons were burnt to death in Lokoja, Kogi State capital after a tanker collided with a tricycle and about five other vehicles.

The incident happened at Felele, along the Lokoja-Abuja highway, a spot residents have said regularly witnessed such incidence despite complains to relevant agencies.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, he promised that the government will ensure that full investigations will is carried out to determine the causes of the painful incident.

Governor Bello appealed to the Federal Government to help stop such occurrence by fixing the roads, according to him, the deplorable state of federal roads in the state has led to these many accidents.

The statement reads;

“The government of Kogi State has declared a two-day state mourning in honor of the victims of the Felele tanker accident on Wednesday 23rd September, 2020.

“The governor and the government of Kogi State are saddened by the unfortunate incident that claimed many lives in the early hours (of Wednesday).

“The primary responsibility of government is to ensure the safety and well-being of the Kogi people. As a result of the importance placed on the lives of our people, government has declared a two-day state mourning to honor the departed souls.

“In this time of grief, we urge the people to be deep in sober reflection and stand together for one another to pull out of the agonizing loss.

“Government wishes to reiterate her call on road users to act responsibly in order to avert unfortunate situations that simple care and caution could have averted.

“Full investigations will also be carried out to determine the causes of the painful incident.

“The Kogi State government wishes to assure families that lost loved ones and those whose houses were affected of support at this trying moment. We also call on relevant Federal Government agencies to provide relief materials to support what the state government shall be providing.

“Our hearts are with the affected families. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”