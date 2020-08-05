Kogi: “I Want To Marry Her” — Man, 65, Who Allegedly Raped Teenager Says

Police in Kogi State have arrested a man identified as Yusuf Aminu Onuka, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, simply identified as Silifa.

It was gathered that the incident happened on 29th July, 2020,in Adavi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State,

Yusuf, 65, it was further learnt allegedly lured Silifa into his bedroom and forcefully had canal knowledge of the girl.

It was reliably gathered the victim had just completed her primary school education at Saint Patrick Primary School in Ayere, Ekiti state.

Comrade Mamman Aminu, a human right activist in the Local Government, handed over the accused to the Police on Tuesday, on behalf of Adavi community.

Aminu said that the victim had reported the incident to an association in the Local Government known as Adavi Joint Community, after which the accused was summoned for interrogation.

In his words, “On that fateful day Silifa went to fetch water in the man’s compound when he (Onuka) begged the girl to help him carry a bucket of water to his sitting room which she obliged.

“Surprisedly, as the girl entered the sitting room and dropped the bucket of water, Onuka gripped her and pushed her into his bedroom and forcefully raped her.”

The Human Rights Activist pointed out that Aminu confessed to have raped her, when he was invited by the Adavi joint community for a meeting, but was not in any way remorseful over his sinful act.

He said: “The confession he made before the members at the meeting prompted us to invite the police and hand him over for further investigation and prosecution so that it will serve as a deterrent to others who may have similar sinister intention against underage girls,” he said.

Aminu, while responding to the rape allegation leveled against him, said he did it, but had intention to marry Salifa.