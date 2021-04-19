Kogi Orders Closure of all Motor Parks in Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has announced the closure of all motor parks within Lokoja metropolis to pave way for the proper take off of the Mega Terminal.

The State Government made the disclosure at a press briefing in Government House Lokoja, said all parks and Mini parks Within Lokoja Metropolis have been served notification of closure.

He said all motor parks in Lokoja Metropolis will as from Monday be closed and has directed all vehicles for passengers to Move to the Lokoja Mega Terminal.

While addressing the press, he said the state government has also ordered the revocation of all Land Currently used as Motor parks in Lokoja.

Part of the Government decision according Commander Omodara added includes the announcement and re-designation of all Lands and sites formally used as Motor parks in Lokoja within days.

He added that no vehicle is allowed to Carry passengers in any Parts of the metropolis except at the Mega Terminal, said all vehicles traversing Lokoja metropolis Must drop-of passengers only inside the Mega Terminal.

He added too that Security agencies along with KOTROMA have been directed to impound any vehicle that violates the order directed the Ministry of Transport, various Committees and security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the order.

The state government has also constituted Mobile Court that will resume sitting in Lokoja on Monday to try defaulters of the movement to the modern garrage.

Alh.Yahaya Bello in a message thanked the various Transport Unions, that have contributed towards the smooth take off of the Mega Terminal.