Kogi Police nabs man for allegedly killing pregnant neighbour

Police in Kogi State has arrested one Hussain Zubairu for allegedly killing his pregnant neighbour, Bose Muhammed over a disagreement.

Zubairu was said to have stabbed the deceased in the stomach with a pair of scissors in Idogido community, Okene Local Government Area of the state on Monday, BreakingTimes learnt.

A witness said the deceased was rushed to a hospital in the area but later died as a result of excessive bleeding.

The deceased and her friend were said to be discussing about a lost mobile phone when the suspect interfered.

It was gathered that she cautioned Zubairu not to interfere in their discussion and an altercation ensued between both.

The suspect was said to have become enraged and attacked the woman with the scissors.

“On that day, the victim and her friend were chatting and he interrupted.

“She told him to mind his business and that infuriated him. He removed a pair of scissors he hid in his trousers, stabbed her in the stomach and fled.

“The woman lost a lot of blood. She was pronounced dead on getting to the hospital. She was pregnant, but was not living with her husband,” the witness explained.

Zubairu, said to be in his 30, was later arrested by detectives from the Okene Police Division while the deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites.

The spokesman of the police in the state, William Ayah confirmed the incident.

He said the case had been transferred to the State Department of Criminal Investigation, adding that the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of investigation.