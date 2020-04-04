Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, Orders Suspension of Commissioner Accused Of Physically And Sexually Assaulting Lady

Yahaya Bello , who is the Governor of Kogi State has orderd the immediate suspension of Commissioner Abdulmumuni Danga,Commissioner for Water Resources, who has been accused of sexual and physical assault

We recall that the victim Elizabeth Oyeniyi camout to say that the Commissioner assaulted her because of a comment she made on Facebook abou him on March 29th. Elizabeth in her post asked the Commissioner to be generous to his immediate family as he is now a public figure.

The victim further stated that the Commissioner hired some hoodlums to pitch her up from her home and took her to his apartment were he flogged and raped her. See initial stories below

Women’s Rights Activist Calls Out Kogi State Commissioner For Making Nude Video Of Woman While Having Her Flogged By Thugs https://t.co/32ePF5Ww0A pic.twitter.com/Ufv0BeuS3r — BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) April 1, 2020

VIDEO: Watch Elizabeth Narrate How She Was Battered, Stripped Naked and Raped By Kogi Commissioner [1/3]https://t.co/yKPgXxr3lT



See thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/ueR9Q0Vvwk — BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) April 3, 2020

VIDEO: Watch Elizabeth Narrate How She Was Battered, Stripped Naked and Raped By Kogi Commissioner



cont'd. [2/3] pic.twitter.com/9OOYSXjv21 — BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) April 3, 2020

VIDEO: Watch Elizabeth Narrate How She Was Battered, Stripped Naked and Raped By Kogi Commissioner



cont'd. [3/3] pic.twitter.com/CtS9pAmxLc — BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) April 3, 2020

The Governor has orderd his suspension and have asked the police to investigate the event.