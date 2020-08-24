Kremlin Critic Navalny Will Survive, Cinema For Peace Foundation Says

Alexei Navalny, a reputed opposer of the Russian Government, who is being treated in a German hospital after what his allies say was a poison attack, will survive, Jaka Bizilj, founder of the Cinema for Peace Foundation, told mass tabloid Bild.

“Navalny will survive poison attack, but be incapacitated for months as a politician,” Bizilj, whose foundation sent the air ambulance that collected Navalny in Russia’s far east, was quoted as saying by the paper.

Recently, the deputy head doctor of a hospital in Siberia has said doctors were unable to discover traces of poison in tests carried out on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who became ill while flying back to Moscow from Siberia.

In a briefing on Friday, the doctor, Anatoly Kalinichenko, said the hospital already had a full diagnosis of Navalny’s condition, but he could not disclose it yet.

“So far, no poison has been identified in the blood and urine, there is no trace of its presence,” he said.

The announcement came shortly after allies of Navalny accused the Kremlin of thwarting his medical evacuation to Germany, saying the decision places his life in mortal danger because the Siberian hospital treating him is under-equipped.