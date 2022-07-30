Kristen Nordland: Wife of Britt Reid, Who Is Andy Reid Wife?

Everyone knows Britt Reid and his wife, Kristen Nordland. He is the son of popular NFL coach Andy Reid. He also contributed as linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. People are so curious about his wife, Kristen Nordland, so here we will talk about it.

Who Is Kristen Nordland?

Nordland was born on 15th April 1987, and her birthplace is Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Now she is living in Overland Park, Kansas. Tyler Nordland, Sarah Nordland, Elizabeth, and Susan are her family members.

Education

Kristen went to the Catholic University of America and got her BS in Public Relations and communication degree. After that, she attended Temple University in 2011.

Career

Kristen played the role of a media Relations intern at the NFL outfit Philadelphia Eagles for three months. Moreover, she also served in Athletic Media Relations at Temple University for one year. She was the assistant of Hillary Khan at Mary. Daughter and also served as a Marketing and Events Coordinator. Kristen started her career as a model at the Reinhard Model and Talent Agency in March 2011.

Relationship Status

Britt and Kristen got married in 2012 in Philadelphia. They met during their time at Philadelphia Eagles. They are parents of three children, Somers, Saylor, and son Maverick. The family has settled in Overland Park, Kansas.

Who Is Britt?

Britt was born on 28th April 1985. Andy Reid and Tammy are his parents. He was raised with four siblings. A brother named garret passed away in 2012. Britt made a headline when he pointed a gun at another driver. Britt was sentenced to 8 to 23 months and five years probation on gun and drug charges.

In 2021, Britt came into the headlines when he got involved in a car accident. It led to two children being injured with one life-threatening injury. After some time, Britt admitted that he was an alcoholic at that time.