Kubwa And Gwagalada Residents In Abuja To Experience Disrupted Water Supply On Friday Due To Maintenance

Residents of Kubwa, Airport and Gwagalada in Abuja will experience a disrupted supply of water due to maintenance services according to the FCT Water Board.

The work will be conducted on the Usman Dam – Kubwa Trunk Main Line in the evening of Friday, June 19, 2020.

” This development will necessitate disruption of water supply to all residents of the above districts”.

” Normal Water Supply will be restored on or before Sunday, June 21, 2020″.

The Management of the FCT Water Board urges customers to store enough water that will last for the period.