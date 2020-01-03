Kwankwasiya member behind Nigerian Ruler’s fake marriage video ~ DSS

After nearly three months of fishing for the brain behind the phantom marriage between Nigerian Ruler and Minister of Humanitarian Services, Sadiya Farouq, the Department of State Services (DSS), on Friday paraded the mastermind of the criminal act before journalists in Abuja. The DSS said a 32-year-old man, Kabiru Mohammed, a member of the Kwankwasiya Movement, was behind the creation and sharing of fake videos depicting Nigerian ruler’s wedding to the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Farouq. The Spokesman of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who paraded the suspect, said the agency sprang into action to fish out the mastermind following formal complaints lodged by the two ministers on separate occasions after the fake videos had gone viral between August and October 2019. He said: “Last year, 2019 between August and October there was a defamatory video that circulated widely across Nigeria and showing false engagement of Nigerian ruler in marriage with some members of his cabinet. “One was the Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, and another was that of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq.