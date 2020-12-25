Kwankwaso’s Father Is Dead

By Seun Adeuyi

Engr. Rabi’u Kwankwaso, the father of former Kano State Governor, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso, is dead. He died at the age of 91-year-old.

Kwankwaso, who was the District Head of Madobi, died on the early hours of Friday (Today).

Saifullah Muhammad, Media Aide to the former governor, announced the death of the Makaman Karaye, on his Facebook page in Hausa.

Also in a statement issued by Muhammad Inuwa Ali, Principal Private Secretary to the former governor, the burial prayer for the late District Head, would be held at Miller road, Bompai, Kano by 3.00 pm on Friday.

The deceased who was the Makaman Karaye left behind two wives, 19 children and many grandchildren, the statement said.