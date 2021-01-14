Kwara APC Begs Buhari To Save Party From Collapse

By Seun Adeuyi

Kwara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to save the Party in the state from destruction.

This is in reaction to the removal of Bashir Omoloja Bolarinwa, the state’s Chairman.

Bolarinwa was said to have been removed, following a complaint from Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaka who alleged he can’t work with him.

However, a faction of APC said the Party was on the pathway of destruction.

This was contained in a statement signed by Sunday Oyebiyi, Oyoola Oyedepo and others.

The statement read partly, “We have resolved to reject the verdict of the National Caretaker Committee on the purported removal of Hon Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa. It is worth nothing more than the value of the paper on which the letter given to Hon Sanmari Abdulahi is written.

“It certainly shall not work in Kwara State no matter who is behind it. Though when we told the Secretary that the decision could sink the Party in the state, he said they really

do not care.

“And he repeated during the conversation more than five times that he was acting under the instructions of the Chairman HE, Mai Mala Buni. We shall prove to those that aborted the peoples’ revolution foisting on our Party the present situation since 2018 that Kwara is not an appendage of any outside power conspiracy.

“They continue to compromise our noble cause with these unacceptable decisions and

“Firstly, we appeal to Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, to save the Party from the imminent destruction that this decision can engender in Kwara State.

“We also appeal to the leaders of integrity and goodwill in the Party to save this Party from this deliberate journey to political perdition. We appeal to our teeming supporters for calm and that they should remain steadfast, resolute and continue to support this historical cause once again. We should know that it is not over, until it is finally over.”