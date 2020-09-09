Kwara Gov Installed As New Chairman For Committee Strengthening SmallHolder Nigerian Farmers, In Accordance With SDGs

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been announced as the chairperson of the National Project Steering and Deployment Committee (NPSDC) for innovative strengthening of smallholder farmers capabilities in Nigeria.

A statement from the Kwara state government, signed by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Tuesday said the committee’s mandate includes strengthening smallholder farmers’ capabilities towards productive land restoration amid COVID-19 in Nigeria.

It seeks to build resilient communities and ensuring food security, the statement added.

The position is said to have been issued to Governor AbdulRazaq owing largely to his commitments to issues of sustainable development goals (SDGs) such as education, health, gender equality, climate action, and eradication of poverty, sustainable agriculture and food security, among others.

According to the statement, AbdulRazaq’s level of commitment to support the project had prompted early release of funds by the AUDA-NEPAD Continental Office to AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria for implementation.

“The committee was set up as part of the national strategy to drive growth and accelerate implementation of innovative projects to improve smallholder farmers’ capabilities in accordance with the National Development Plan of Nigeria”, the statement reiterated.

The committee is further responsible for the application of a multi-sectoral approach for the deployment of innovative land restoration and energy access to accelerate food security.

This will also include renewable energy access, land restoration, socio economic impacts, climate resilience, create jobs, and improve the standard of living and human wellbeing.

The steering committee comprises the subnational governments of Nasarawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Kano, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Imo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, and Ondo.

The Committee, which is to lead the national implementation of the Africa Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) initiatives on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also comprises federal government agencies like the Ministries of Education, Power, Environment, Budget and National Planning, and Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority.

Other members include the Nigerian Farmers Association, Nigerian Women in Agriculture, Youth Initiative for Sustainable Agriculture, Central Bank of Nigeria, Development Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Agriculture, Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing Systems for Agricultural Lending, and the Dangote Group.