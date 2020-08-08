Kwara Govt Receives N100m Support To Effectively Fight #COVID19 Pandemic

As part effort to strengthen and improve further logistics in Kwara State, the World Bank has issued a grant of N100m to Government of the State.
In a statement issued by the Spokesperson of Covid-19 Technical committee in the state, Rafiu Ajakaye, who said that so far, Kwara has adhered to the guidelines from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and World bank, and in return, it incurred the disbursement of the fund to the state.
“It was transmitted through (NCDC), after the state so gar obeyed the COVID-19 protocols as initiated by the commission and World bank.
According to the statement, the money disbursed to the state is in line with World bank supported Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement (REDISSE) project, and is currently supervised by NCDC.
Continuing, he said that it is part effort to add to the strength of various states that are in need of support to fight effectively the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The initiated REDISSE project is targeted to help add to the financial management of states fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 response fund will make up for activities such as procuring Goods and Services, Workshops, Operating Costs, Meetings and Trainings, while adding that the money is meant to cover the mentioned activities”, the statement further read.