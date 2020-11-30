Kwara Govt Warns Residents As COVID-19 Cases Increases in the State

By Adejumo Enock

The Kwara State Government has decried the increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State.

This was disclosed in a statement released by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Spokesperson of the Covid-19 Committee and chief press Secretary to the Governor on Sunday

The State Government also advised its residents to always stick to the safety protocols on Covid-19.

Similarly, the residents were cautioned against continuous violations of the Covid-19 protocols, adding that infection rate could increase beyond control if the safety protocols are not respected.

Rafiu added that COVID-19 cases has increased drastically in the State as more death has been recorded.

“On Sunday morning, the state recorded another death, taking its casualties to 30, while some other serious cases are being managed. More cases are being recorded.

Furthermore, the spokesperson urged the residents to obey all COVID-19 protocols has he states that the time to be more complacent is now.