Kwara Imposes Curfew In Offa, Erinle

The Governor of Kwara state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has imposed an indefinite curfew on Offa and Erinle towns.

The Curfew will be effective from 6pm to 8am.

This was disclosed by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin on Thursday.

The Chief Press Secretary said the curfew was imposed because of the renewed hostilities between some groups of persons from the two communities on Thursday.

The statement in part reads, “The curfew takes immediate effect from 6pm today, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Security agencies have been deployed to enforce the curfew.

“While security forces on the ground are to maintain the peace, military reinforcements from Sobi Barracks and the Mobile Police Force from Ilorin have been deployed immediately.

“All residents are hereby directed to withdraw from the streets of Offa and Erinle and all contested areas immediately. Residents are to stay indoors until the curfew is reviewed.”

He added that “The Governor advised residents of both communities and travellers crisscrossing the areas to comply with this directive to save lives and property.

Ajakaye also urges the leaders on both sides to caution residents against provocative action and to maintain peace.

“The security forces are urged to be very firm in dealing with the situation and in enforcing the curfew,” the statement reads.