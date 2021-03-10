Kwara Receives AstraZeneca COVID Vaccines

Kwara State government, on Tuesday night, received its own consignment of the Covid-19 vaccines.
This was made known in a statement by Mosebolatan Olayemi, the Press Secretary, Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development, in Ilorin.
The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines, from the Federal government, arrived at the Ilorin International Airport, at about 8.30 p.m.
Executive Secretary Kwara Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Nusirat Elelu, while addressing newsmen, said the state is excited to witness the delivery of the vaccines to support its fight against coronavirus.
Her words, “We are certainly very excited to receive these vaccines for Kwara. This is a very historic day in the history of not just Kwara but the whole of the country.
“COVID-19 has ravaged the whole world in the last one year and I know that those that have lost loved ones or are down with COVID-19 or just recovered from COVID-19 will know that this is certainly a historic day for us.
“We expect our people to come out and get themselves protected (once the schedules have been released) because the vaccines have been proved to be effective against this infectious disease. This is an opportunity to protect our people against the deadly disease.”
According to her, the vaccine is going to be administered in four phases.
Elelu said, “The first phase will target the front liners. our frontline health workers, people that work at the port of entries, members of the military and some of our strategic leaders.
“The reason we are also prioritising our strategic leaders is for them to serve as an example to show the world that the vaccine is safe, effective and efficient.”
On March 4, Nigeria received 3.92 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.
The country is expected to receive an additional 42 million doses of approved vaccines.